Due to rescheduling demands for tonight’s State of the Union address, the premiere of new NBC drama The Village is being pushed a week to Tuesday, March 19, at 10 PM, from its originally scheduled March 12 date. NBC also announced the series’ season finale will air Tuesday, May 21 at 10 PM, immediately following the two-hour finale of The Voice.

Written and executive produced by Mike Daniels, The Village follows an incredible group of people dwelling in the same Brooklyn apartment building. While these characters are not related by blood, they have become an unlikely family. As each resident grapples with their own personal struggle, their neighbors come together to support them, and the show gives true meaning to the phrase “family is where you find it.”

The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.

Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce the pilot. Jessica Rhoades also executive produces.

The Village is produced by Universal Television and 6107 Productions.

The State of the Union address originally was scheduled for January 29 until the government shutdown threw that date into question. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew her invitation to hold the speech in the House Chamber and suggested it be moved to a date when the government had reopened.

Pelosi and President Donald Trump agreed to the February 5 date after the president signed legislation to end what had become the longest shutdown in U.S. history.