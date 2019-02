DEADLINE: Hot off winning the Best Narrative Feature prize at Slamdance for his directorial debut The Vast Of Night, Andrew Patterson has signed with WME. Patterson wrote the film. Produced by Adam Dietrich and Melissa Kirkendall, the pic stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales on the picture.

The agency will rep Patterson in all areas. Here’s a teaser trailer:

The Vast of Night Official Teaser from Andrew Patterson on Vimeo.