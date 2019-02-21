We’re getting the first look at The Twilight Zone reboot in the official trailer dropped today by CBS All Access. Also released is the series’ key art with a tagline that posits the question “What dimension are we even in?”

Jordan Peele hosts and narrates the series with cast members including Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

The CBS All Access series will be a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964.

CBS announced in 2017 that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

The series launches with two episodes Monday, April 1. All subsequent episodes will be released on Thursdays beginning April 11, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

Check out the trailer above and key art below.