CBS All Access’ upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone from Jordan Peele dropped its first spot during CBS’ broadcast of the Super Bowl.

In keeping with the anthology series’ signature unexpected twists, the ad was disguised as a program interruption. It begins with what seemingly is a return from commercial break to CBS’ broadcast of the Big Game, but the feed blacks out, and a “CBS Is Off The Air” message appears. Moments later, viewers are brought back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is eerily empty except for one man, Peele (and several clones of him).

While the commercial does not feature any episodic footage, it gives a first glimpse at Peele stepping into Rod Serling’s role as host and narrator of The Twilight Zone. “When the truth is not the truth, what dimension are you even in?,” Peele says before before opening and walking through the iconic “Twilight Zone” door.

The commercial was shot overnight last month at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, wth the door assembled on the 50-yard line.(You can watch it above).

The Twilight Zone revival debuts Monday, Apr.1 with two episodes. Following the series premiere, new episodes of the anthology series will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays beginning April 11 for CBS All Access subscribers.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.

In addition to The Twilight Zone spot, CBS All Access also ran a spot in the Super Bowl for its flagship series Star Trek: Discovery, whose third season is currently streaming weekly. Following the Super Bowl and beginning Monday, CBS All Access will launch its brand campaign, “It’s On,” in support of the service through digital, print, television and out-of-home.