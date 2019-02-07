Once Upon a Time alumna Ginnifer Goodwin is set to star in an upcoming episode of CBS All Access’ reboot, The Twilight Zone.

Goodwin will appear in the “Point of Origin” episode, which also will feature James Frain and Zabryna Guevara. They join previously announced host and narrator Jordan Peele and cast members Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise and Steven Yeun.

No character details are being revealed.

The CBS All Access series will be a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964.

CBS announced in 2017 that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

Goodwin is best known for her roles as Mary Margaret Blanchard in ABC’s Once Upon A Time and Margene Heffman in HBO’s Big Love. Her film credits include Zootopia and Something Borrowed and she will next be seen in a starring role in an episode of Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings on Netflix.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes.