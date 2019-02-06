“What does America mean to you?” If it’s a tale of star-crossed young love threatened by a looming deportation from said Beacon of Liberty, check out the first trailer for The Sun Is Also a Star, featuring Grown-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Riverdale‘s Charles Melton.

Here’s the logline: College-bound romantic Daniel Bae (Melton) and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley (Shahidi) meet — and fall for each other — on one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together.

John Leguizamo also stars in the film directed by Ry Russo-Young (Before I Fall). The screenplay by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip) is based on Nicola Yoon’s 2016 YA bestseller. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton produced the pic, with Pamela Hirsch serving as executive producer.

Warner Bros Pictures and MGM opens the Alloy Entertainment production wide on May 17. Check out the trailer above and key art below, and tell us what you think.