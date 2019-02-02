With rumors swirling that Maroon 5 is planning a SpongeBob tribute as part of the Super Bowl LIII halftime, Paramount has shifted its planned The Spongebob Movie to a May 22, 2020 opener.

Representing the third SpongeBob SquarePants movie, the installment was originally scheduled to launch on July 17, 2020. Its only announced competition for the new date so far is Warner Bros. Godzilla vs. Kong fantasy flick, although the traditionally busy weekend should fill up at some point.

This year, that May 2019 weekend features Fox’s sci-fi thriller Ad Astra, Buena Vista’s live action Aladdin, Annapurna’s comedy Booksmart, Warner Bros. Minecraft animation, and Sony/Screen Gems horror flick Brightburn.

Tim Hill directs The SpongeBob Movie from a screenplay by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger and Michael Kvamme. The first two SpongeBob movies counted north of $465M at the global B.O. for Paramount.

In addition, Paramount announced that it’s moving its untitled animated feature from Aug. 7, 2020. to July 17, 2020.

As for the Super Bowl: Fans have been pushing for a tribute at this year’s Super Bowl since SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg died in November. A clip from season two of the animated series featuring SpongeBob performing at Bikini Bottom’s version of the Super Bowl was spotted by a reporter watching the halftime rehearsal.