The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history has just gotten longer. Fox has

renewed The Simpsons for an unprecedented 31st and 32nd seasons. The renewal takes the hit animated series to yet another record 713 episodes.

The renewal also erases any doubts that Fox is committed to keeping its signature animated series after their producer, 20th Century Fox TV, moves to Disney following the completion of the $71.3 billion acquisition. Of the other two veteran Fox animated shows, Family Guy is locked for the next two seasons, while Bob’s Burgers is set for the next year.

While Fox Broadcasting Co, is said to have been losing money on The Simpsons as shows get more expensive with age, it is a legacy series for the network, and I hear there has been a slight license fee reduction for the animated show, which is a huge profit generator for 20th TV.

I hear the cast of The Simpsons have been signed for the two additional seasons.