Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Jenn LyonsThe Ruin Of Kings, the first installment in the five-book series A Chorus of Dragons, for development as an epic fantasy television series.

Related
Annapurna TV Hires Amazon's Patrick Chu, Ups Ali Krug To SVPs Development

The Ruin of Kings follows the story of Khirin, a young thief who discovers he may be the son of a prince and involved in a complex prophecy where he is more valuable alive than dead.

The book, released on February 5 by Tor Books, has been getting positive early reviews, including from Kirkus Reviews, who said, “In a sprawling, magic-filled world populated by gods, dragons, krakens, witches, demons, ghosts, shape-shifters, zombies, and so much more, Lyons ties it all together seamlessly to create literary magic.”

Lyons was a graphic artist and illustrator for twenty years and has worked in video games for over a decade. She previously worked on The Saboteur and Lord of the Rings: Conquest at EA Games.

The deal was brokered by Richie Kern on behalf of Sam Morgan of Foundry Literary + Media and Linda Lichter of LGNA.