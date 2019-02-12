Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Jenn Lyons’ The Ruin Of Kings, the first installment in the five-book series A Chorus of Dragons, for development as an epic fantasy television series.

The Ruin of Kings follows the story of Khirin, a young thief who discovers he may be the son of a prince and involved in a complex prophecy where he is more valuable alive than dead.

The book, released on February 5 by Tor Books, has been getting positive early reviews, including from Kirkus Reviews, who said, “In a sprawling, magic-filled world populated by gods, dragons, krakens, witches, demons, ghosts, shape-shifters, zombies, and so much more, Lyons ties it all together seamlessly to create literary magic.”

Lyons was a graphic artist and illustrator for twenty years and has worked in video games for over a decade. She previously worked on The Saboteur and Lord of the Rings: Conquest at EA Games.

The deal was brokered by Richie Kern on behalf of Sam Morgan of Foundry Literary + Media and Linda Lichter of LGNA.