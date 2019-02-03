Champions, a basketball-themed comedy, and The Realm, a political thriller, emerged as the top winners in Spain’s 33rd annual Goya Awards.

Related
Alfonso Cuarón Wins For Best Feature at DGA: "It's One of Those Miracles Of Life"

Roma, which was also taking the top prize across the Atlantic at Saturday night’s DGA Awards, won a Goya for Best Iboamerican Film.

The Realm took home seven trophies, for directing, acting, supporting acting, screenwriting, sound, editing and music. Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen will also be at this month’s Oscars, as a nominee for Best Live-Action Short Film for Mother.

Champions, which was Spain’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language category at the Oscars, won for Best Film. It depicts the efforts of a pro basketball coach who is sentenced to coach a team of intellectually challenged players. Director Javier Fesser cast non-professional actors with actual disabilities to play many of the players.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film 
Champions

Best Direction
Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm

New Director
Arantxa Echevarria for Carmen & Lola

Lead Actor
Antonio de la Torre for The Realm

Lead Actress
Susi Sanchez for Sunday’s Illness

Supporting Actor
Luis Zahera for The Realm

Supporting Actress
Carolina Yuste for Carmen & Lola

New Actor
Jesus Vidal for Champions

New Actress
Eva Llorach for Quien Te Cantara

Original Script
Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm

Adapted Script
Alvaro Brechner for The 12-Year Night

Best Animated film
Another Day of Life by Damian Nenow and Raul de la Fuente

Documentary
The Silence of Others by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

Best European Film
Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Iberoamerican Film
Roma by Alfonso Cuaron

Original Music
Olivier Arson for The Realm

Original Song
“Este es el momento” from Champions by Coque Malla

Production Design
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Director of Photography
Josu Inchaustegui for Gun City

Editing
Alberto del Campo for The Realm

Sound
Roberto Fernandez and Albert Raposo for The Realm

Art Direction
Juan Pedro de Gaspar for Gun City

Special Effects
Lluis Rivera and Laura Pedro for Superlopez

Wardrobe Design
Clara Bilbao for Gun City

Make-up and Hair
Sylvie Imbert, Amparo Sanchez and Pablo Perona for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Short Documentary
Gaza by Carlos Bover Martinez and Julio Perez del Campo

Short Film
Cerdita by Carlota Pereda

Short Animated Film
Cazatalentos by Jose Herrera