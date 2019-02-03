Champions, a basketball-themed comedy, and The Realm, a political thriller, emerged as the top winners in Spain’s 33rd annual Goya Awards.
Roma, which was also taking the top prize across the Atlantic at Saturday night’s DGA Awards, won a Goya for Best Iboamerican Film.
The Realm took home seven trophies, for directing, acting, supporting acting, screenwriting, sound, editing and music. Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen will also be at this month’s Oscars, as a nominee for Best Live-Action Short Film for Mother.
Champions, which was Spain’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language category at the Oscars, won for Best Film. It depicts the efforts of a pro basketball coach who is sentenced to coach a team of intellectually challenged players. Director Javier Fesser cast non-professional actors with actual disabilities to play many of the players.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Film
Champions
Best Direction
Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm
New Director
Arantxa Echevarria for Carmen & Lola
Lead Actor
Antonio de la Torre for The Realm
Lead Actress
Susi Sanchez for Sunday’s Illness
Supporting Actor
Luis Zahera for The Realm
Supporting Actress
Carolina Yuste for Carmen & Lola
New Actor
Jesus Vidal for Champions
New Actress
Eva Llorach for Quien Te Cantara
Original Script
Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm
Adapted Script
Alvaro Brechner for The 12-Year Night
Best Animated film
Another Day of Life by Damian Nenow and Raul de la Fuente
Documentary
The Silence of Others by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar
Best European Film
Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski
Iberoamerican Film
Roma by Alfonso Cuaron
Original Music
Olivier Arson for The Realm
Original Song
“Este es el momento” from Champions by Coque Malla
Production Design
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
Director of Photography
Josu Inchaustegui for Gun City
Editing
Alberto del Campo for The Realm
Sound
Roberto Fernandez and Albert Raposo for The Realm
Art Direction
Juan Pedro de Gaspar for Gun City
Special Effects
Lluis Rivera and Laura Pedro for Superlopez
Wardrobe Design
Clara Bilbao for Gun City
Make-up and Hair
Sylvie Imbert, Amparo Sanchez and Pablo Perona for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
Short Documentary
Gaza by Carlos Bover Martinez and Julio Perez del Campo
Short Film
Cerdita by Carlota Pereda
Short Animated Film
Cazatalentos by Jose Herrera