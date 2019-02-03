Champions, a basketball-themed comedy, and The Realm, a political thriller, emerged as the top winners in Spain’s 33rd annual Goya Awards.

Roma, which was also taking the top prize across the Atlantic at Saturday night’s DGA Awards, won a Goya for Best Iboamerican Film.

The Realm took home seven trophies, for directing, acting, supporting acting, screenwriting, sound, editing and music. Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen will also be at this month’s Oscars, as a nominee for Best Live-Action Short Film for Mother.

Champions, which was Spain’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language category at the Oscars, won for Best Film. It depicts the efforts of a pro basketball coach who is sentenced to coach a team of intellectually challenged players. Director Javier Fesser cast non-professional actors with actual disabilities to play many of the players.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Film

Champions

Best Direction

Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm

New Director

Arantxa Echevarria for Carmen & Lola

Lead Actor

Antonio de la Torre for The Realm

Lead Actress

Susi Sanchez for Sunday’s Illness

Supporting Actor

Luis Zahera for The Realm

Supporting Actress

Carolina Yuste for Carmen & Lola

New Actor

Jesus Vidal for Champions

New Actress

Eva Llorach for Quien Te Cantara

Original Script

Isabel Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen for The Realm

Adapted Script

Alvaro Brechner for The 12-Year Night

Best Animated film

Another Day of Life by Damian Nenow and Raul de la Fuente

Documentary

The Silence of Others by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

Best European Film

Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski

Iberoamerican Film

Roma by Alfonso Cuaron

Original Music

Olivier Arson for The Realm

Original Song

“Este es el momento” from Champions by Coque Malla

Production Design

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Director of Photography

Josu Inchaustegui for Gun City

Editing

Alberto del Campo for The Realm

Sound

Roberto Fernandez and Albert Raposo for The Realm

Art Direction

Juan Pedro de Gaspar for Gun City

Special Effects

Lluis Rivera and Laura Pedro for Superlopez

Wardrobe Design

Clara Bilbao for Gun City

Make-up and Hair

Sylvie Imbert, Amparo Sanchez and Pablo Perona for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Short Documentary

Gaza by Carlos Bover Martinez and Julio Perez del Campo

Short Film

Cerdita by Carlota Pereda

Short Animated Film

Cazatalentos by Jose Herrera