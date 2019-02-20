EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling UK firm Lightbulb Film Distribution has picked up Busan and London Film Festival survival-thriller The Prey, which has been described as Cambodia’s first $1M-budgeted action movie.

Lightbulb acquired the foreign-language title last week from Raven Banner at their first market, the EFM in Berlin. Set in the Cambodian jungle, the well-received genre pic is writer-director Jimmy Henderson’s follow-up to Jailbreak, Netflix’s first Cambodian acquisition.

Gu Shang Wei and Vithaya Pansringarm (Only God Forgives) lead cast with fight choreography handled by Lucy and Doctor Strange stunt performer Jean-Paul Ly. In The Prey, undercover Chinese cop Xin is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote jungle prison where the visitors are wealthy thrill seekers and prisoners are pawns in a high stakes game of human hunting human.

“We’re delighted to be bringing The Prey to UK audiences later in the year,” said Lightbulb. “As fans of the director’s last film, Jailbreak, we thought we knew what to expect – but Henderson delivers even more intense violence and spectacular martial arts. It’s 93 minutes of fast-paced action, which will more than satisfy genre fans.”

The film premiered at the Busan International Film Festival last year and more recently played London. XYZ Films reps North American rights. A UK release date has yet to be set.