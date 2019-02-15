EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Bernstein (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) has been tapped to direct several episodes and serve as executive producer on HBO’s supernatural drama series The Outsider, based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, with Ben Mendelsohn set to star and produce. The project hails from The Night Of co-creator/executive producer Richard Price, director-producer Jack Bender (Mr. Mercedes) Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films, Temple Hill Entertainment and MRC.

In The Outsider, written by Price, a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case. The book was published in May by Charles Scribners and Sons.

Price executive produces with Bernstein, Bateman, who directs the first two episodes, and Michael Costigan via Aggregate Films, Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, and Bender. MRC is the studio on the project, which is being produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films and Temple Hill Entertainment.

Bernstein’s credits include Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Umbrella Academy, Mad Men and Castle Rock, and he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2017 for Fear The Walking Dead: Passage. He’s repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment Partners, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, LLP.