Comedy Central boss Kent Alterman surprised the cast and executive producers of The Other Two with some news at TCA today: They’re getting a second season.

The Other Two is written and executive produced by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The series stars Drew Tarver as a 28-year-old struggling actor and Helene Yorke as his 30-year-old sister, also struggling. Their lives are upended by their 13-year-old brother ChaseDreams (Case Walker) who becomes famous overnight. Molly Shannon plays the siblings’ Hollywood mom and Ken Marino is ChaseDreams’ newly hired manager.

The Other Two premiered on January 24.

“The secret sauce is that it’s not just really funny, but a searing, social and cultural commentary,” Alterman said Monday about the series. “It also has so much heart, and none of those things are in opposition to each other.”