EXCLUSIVE: A week after her Dirty Thirty development deal with HBO was unveiled, Courtney Kemp is cranking things up with another strategic small screen move. In association with Lionsgate Television and her new overall deal inked there last year, the Power creator’s End of Episode shingle has optioned the rights to novel The Ones We Choose.

Published by Simon & Schuster last year, the debut long-form fiction from Julie Clark explores the realities and consequences of the science of modern fertility and a mother and son’s attempt to discover who they truly are.

CAA negotiated the book rights on behalf of Clark. The uber-agency reps both the Santa Monica-based educator and Kemp, the executive producer of Starz’s Power.

“In reading The Ones We Choose, I was immediately drawn to the ways the novel examines the complexities surrounding family and the idea of identity and power,” Kemp told Deadline. “We’re focusing on a strong, smart female lead who shows the extent of a mother’s courage and love, which is the perfect fit for the kinds of intimate, high-stakes character dramas we want to tell at End of Episode,” the producer and Good Wife alum added.

“From the first moment I spoke with Courtney, I could tell she understood my characters and would be able to bring the world of The Ones We Choose to television,” author Clark says. “I am a huge fan of Power and The Good Wife, and am so excited to hand the book over to Courtney’s capable hands. Thank you to Lionsgate for enthusiastically getting behind the book and Courtney’s vision for it.”

Having signed a wide-ranging overall deal with Starz’s parent company Lionsgate in October, Kemp is currently putting the finishing touches on Season 6 of Power. As today makes clear, the EP is also developing new projects for the now formerly Chris Albrecht-run premium cabler and others. So stay tuned.