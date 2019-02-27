Netflix has released the official trailer for The OA Part II and revealed the second installment will premiere on March 22.

Created by Brit Marling and Kat Batmanglij, The OA Part II follows OA (Marling) as she navigates a new dimension, one in which she had a completely different life as a Russian heiress, and one in which she once again finds herself as Hap’s captive. Part II introduces Karim Washington, a private detective tasked with finding a missing teen, Michelle Vu. His path crosses with OA, as they try to solve the mystery of Michelle’s whereabouts and a house on Nob Hill connected to the disappearance of several teenagers. Meanwhile, back in the first dimension, BBA, Angie and the boys find themselves on a journey to understand the truth behind OA’s story and the incredible realities she described.

Marling and Batmanglij, executive produce with Michael Sugar, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg. Aida Rogers produces.

In addition to Marling, cast also includees Jason Isaacs, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, Sharon Van Etten, Will Brill, Brendan Meyer, Ian Alexander, Brandon Perea and Chloë Levine. Paz Vega, Irene Jacob, Vincent Kartheiser, Sheila Vand, Riz Ahmed guest star.

Watch the trailer above.