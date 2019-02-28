SPOILER ALERT: This story includes details about the finale of Fox’s The Masked Singer.

The unexpected midseason breakout, Fox’s celebrity singing compassion The Masked Singer, came to an end Wednesday night.

It came town to Bee, Monster and Peacock who delivered their final performances during the two-hour season finale with judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, joined by guest judge Kenan Thompson, offering their best guesses on the singers’ identity.

Bee was announced as the third-place finisher and was revealed to be Gladys Knight. Peacock was next, unmasked as Donny Osmond. Monster was declared the winner. He turned out to be rapper T-Pain.

The Masked Singer already has been renewed for a second season.