Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is finally making its way to theaters after an arduous journey — and they have a new trailer to prove it. The film, which made its world premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival will play in over 700 U.S. cinemas and select Canadian locations for one night on April 10 with exclusive bonus features.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is the story of Toby (Adam Driver), a cynical advertising director, who finds himself trapped in the outrageous delusions of an old Spanish shoe-maker (Jonathan Pryce) who believes himself to be Don Quixote. In the course of their comic and increasingly surreal adventures, Toby is forced to confront the tragic repercussions of a film he made in his idealistic youth – a film that changed the hopes and dreams of a small Spanish village forever. The surreal heartfelt shenanigans of the acting duo can be seen in the trailer above.

The film’s journey has been quite exhausting and tortured with its production which started in 1989. He started filming in 2000 and finally completed in 2017. The film was a hot button topic at Cannes where a producer tried to block the film’s distribution, leading to Amazon’s exit as U.S. partner and additional legal issues. But now audiences finally get to see it…for one night at least.

Gilliam (the legendary filmmaker behind Monty Python, Brazil, Time Bandits) directs a script he co-wrote with Tony Grisoni. The film is presented by Fathom Events and Screen Media Films. It also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Olga Kurylenko and Jordi Molla. The film is produced by Mariela Besuievsky, Amy Gilliam, Gerardo Herrero and Gregoire Melin. Alacran Pictures / Alessandra Lo Savio and Giorgia Lo Savio serve as executive producers.