EXCLUSIVE: Former 7th Heaven star Barry Watson is set to recur as Lachlan Murdoch in The Loudest Voice, Showtime’s upcoming eight-episode limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes, played by Russell Crowe.

A Blumhouse Television and Showtime co-production, The Loudest Voice (fka Secure and Hold: The Last Days of Roger Ailes) is based on Gabriel Sherman’s bestselling book The Loudest Voice in the Room and his extensive reporting for New York magazine about the sordid allegations of sexual harassment that prompted the late Ailes’ ouster at Fox News. Sherman co-wrote the first episode with Spotlight scribe Tom McCarthy, who executive produces with Jason Blum.

Watson’s Lachlan Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch (and the heir apparent) – educated, polite and business savvy, he is not in agreement with Roger’s managerial practices.

The series focuses primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while flashing back to defining events in Ailes’ life, including an initial meeting with Richard Nixon on the set of The Mike Douglas Show that gave birth to Ailes’ political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. Told through multiple points of view, the limited series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down.

Watson’s breakout role came in 7th Heaven, starring as Matt Camden for six seasons. He most recently had a lead role in Sony’s A Dog’s Way Home and was the lead in UpTV’s series Date My Dad. He also recurred on Masters of Sex and Murder in the First, among others. Watson is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.