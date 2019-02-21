EXCLUSIVE: The CW’s The Lost Boys pilot has cast most of its leads. Former Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Kingdom alum Kiele Sanchez have been tapped for two of the three central characters, with Medalion Rahimi (Still Star-Crossed) and Dakota Shapiro (Valley of the Boom) also landing lead roles in the series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie.

Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct the pilot, from Warner Bros TV, Spondoolie Prods and Gulfstream TV, in a return to the vampire genre after helming the first movie in the Twilight saga.

Photo Credit: Asad Keval

Photo Credit: Diana Ragland

Written by Heather Mitchell, The Lost Boys is set in sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, brothers Michael (Posey) and Sam Emerson move to Santa Carla with their mother, Lucy (Sanchez), who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers soon find themselves being drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead…

Warner Bros.

Michael and Lucy were played by Jason Patric and Dianne Wiest, respectively, in the 1987 movie directed by Joel Schumacher. Shapiro plays David, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherand in the film, while Rahimi plays Stella, a version of the Star character played by Jami Gertz.

Still mourning the death of her husband, Lucy (Sanchez) is forced to move back home to Santa Carla — something she’s dreaded since causing a town scandal 27 years ago, when she ditched her boyfriend to run off with another man.

Photo: Gilles Bensimon

Lucy’s elder son Michael’s plan to attend Columbia Medical school is thrown off by the diagnosis that he shares the same genetic weakness that killed his father. The only thing that consoles him is the friendship he strikes up with Stella, a young woman who runs a concession stand on the Santa Carla boardwalk.

Stella, carefree and Californian, has an immediate spark with Michael, but she’s not single: Her boyfriend is the sexy, dangerous and immortal vampire David, who is sometimes scary and always intense. The leader of a vampire gang, he’s wildly in love with Stella, who’s the only one who can control him.

Mitchell executive produces with Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie and Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko produces.

This marks the second lead role in a TV series based on a popular supernatural movie for Posey, who starred as Scott McCall on MTV’s Teen Wolf. He recently starred in the Blumhouse/Universal thriller Truth or Dare opposite Lucy Hale and will be seen recurring on the upcoming Starz comedy series Now Apocalypse from Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh. Tyler is repped by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment and Leslie B. Abell.

Rahimi, a first-generation Iranian-American with European and West African ancestry, starred in the ABC/Shondaland series Still Star-Crossed as Princess Isabella. She is recurring as Special Agent Fatima Namazi on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles. She is repped by LBI Entertainment and Gersh.

Sanchez starred as Lisa Prince on three seasons of DirecTV’s Kingdom and was the co-lead of A&E’s crime drama The Glades. She is repped by manager John Carrabino, ICM Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein.

The young, Australian-born Shapiro is known for portraying Stephan Paternot (co-founder of the ’90s Internet startup/social networking service theGlobe.com) in National Geographic’s recent limited hybrid series, Valley of the Boom. He is repped by Clear Talent Group and Henriksen Talent Management.

Hardwicke’s latest film was the recently released Miss Bala, starring Gina Rodriguez. In TV, she has directed episodes of This is Us, Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun and the pilots Reckless and Eyewitness. She is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Sloane Offer.