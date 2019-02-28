Sarah Hay (Flesh and Bone), Cheyenne Haynes (Camping) and Haley Tju (Bella and the Bulldogs) are set as series regulars opposite Tyler Posey and Kiele Sanchez in The Lost Boys pilot, from Warner Bros TV, Spondoolie Prods and Gulfstream TV, the CW’s series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie.

Written by Heather Mitchell and directed by Catherine Hardwicke, The Lost Boys is set in sunny seaside Santa Carla, home to a beautiful boardwalk, all the cotton candy you can eat…and a secret underworld of vampires. After the sudden death of their father, brothers Michael (Posey) and Sam Emerson move to Santa Carla with their mother, Lucy (Sanchez), who hopes to start anew in the town where she grew up. But the brothers soon find themselves being drawn deeper and deeper into the seductive world of Santa Carla’s eternally beautiful and youthful undead.

Hay will portray Mollie. Turned into a vampire by David, Mollie has become her maker’s rival for leadership of the vampire gang. She travels in a small pack with her eternally 8-year-old son, Laddie, and a guardian, Hiram, who’s there to make sure she doesn’t get into too much trouble.

Haynes and Tju will portray the Frog Sisters, Liza and Cassie, respectively. Sharp, cool and lightly Goth, the Frog Sisters are teenage locals who work at Santa Carla’s comic-book store. Until Sam arrives, they think they’re the only ones aware of the darkness in this town.

Previously announced Medalion Rahimi and Dakota Shapiro also star.

Mitchell executive produces with Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie and Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko produces along with Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes.

Golden Globe-nominated Hay, known for her lead role in Starz miniseries Flesh and Bone, recently recurred in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here and in a guest role in HBO’s Room 104. She also can recently be seen as one of the leads in Mitzi Peirone’s directorial debut, Braid, which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Haynes recently played the role of Sol in Lena Dunham’s HBO series Camping. Additionally she can be seen in the feature films Under the Silver Lake and as Jodie in James Franco’s Don’t Come Back from the Moon. Haynes is repped by Curtis Talent Management and Coast to Coast Talent Group.

Tju is best known for her role as Pepper on Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs. Her other credits include Syfy pilot Tremors, Netflix’s Trinkets and The Who Was Show, Nick’s Monsters vs. Aliens and The Thundermans, as well as Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover. She’s repped by Paradigm, Curtis Talent Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.