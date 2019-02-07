Netflix isn’t wasting any time when it comes to adding some notable names to the second season of The Kominsky Method. The streaming giant announced today that Jane Seymour, Jacqueline Bisset and Paul Reiser will join the sophomore season of the Golden Globe-winning comedy in recurring roles.

Netflix

Seymour will play Madelyn who is described as a seventy-something, well-to-do woman whom Norman (Alan Arkin) had a mad love affair with in the ’60s before he met his wife. After fifty years, the two reunite and start it again. Bisset steps into the role of Gabrielle who is Mindy’s (Sarah Baker) mom and Sandy’s (Michael Douglas) French ex-wife who delights in still being able to push the buttons of her ex-husband. Rounding out the trio is Reiser who plays a sixty-something high school teacher who gets romantically involved with Mindy.

Created by Chuck Lorre, The Kominsky Method was recently renewed for a second season. It follows Sandy Kominsky and Norman Newlander as they continue their journey as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty. The half-hour single-camera comedy premiered on Netflix November 16, 2018 and earned three Golden Globe nominations and won two of them including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a Television Series for Douglas. Additionally, The Kominsky Method was selected as one of AFI’s TV Programs of the Year 2018, received 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards and 2 Critics’ Choice Nominations.

A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Seymour recently starred as the matriarch of a competitive aerobics family in the PopTV comedy Let’s Get Physical. She also appeared in the Broad Green Pictures feature film Just Getting Started alongside Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. She also appeared in the Adam Sandler Netflix comedy Sandy Wexler.

Golden Globe winner Bisset is a legend of TV and film. Most recently she appeared in the Starz series Counterpart opposite Oscar winner J.K. Simmons. On the film side, she was recently seen opposite Ben Kingsley in Backstabbing for Beginners, Here and Now starring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and Renee Zellweger, as well as in Amir Naderi’s The Magic Lantern, which made its debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Reiser is known for his role in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, but has appeared in a number of films and TV shows. Most recently, he appeared in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things and also stars in the critically-acclaimed hit Amazon series Red Oaks from David Gordon Green and Steven Soderbergh. He also appears in Matthew Weiner’s Amazon mini-series The Romanoffs. On the film side, he has appeared in Whiplash, Beverly Hills Cop and Aliens. He can be seen next in FX’s eight-part miniseries Fosse/Verdon that tells the story of the romantic and creative partnership between influential choreographer/director, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.