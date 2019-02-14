Netflix said it is making a sequel to The Kissing Booth, the original film it released last year on the streaming service based on Beth Reekles’ smash self-published YA book. The Kissing Booth 2 is now in production with stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi all back.

Netflix said in December The Kissing Booth was its most-re-watched original movie of 2018, noting half of all viewers who watched it and fellow YA hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before re-watched them at least once. To All the Boys is also getting a sequel.

Vince Marcello (Teen Beach Movie) returns to direct Kissing Booth 2 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jay Arnold. The Komixx Entertainment Inc pic is being produced by Marcello, Michele Weisler, Andrew Cole-Bulgina and Edward Glauser.

Reekles was 15 when she wrote the novel, which she self-published on Wattpad before Random House picked it up. It follows Elle Evans (King), a 16 year old girl who’s popular and loves to party but has never been kissed. She faces her long-term crush (Courtney), her best friend’s older brother, at a kissing booth at a school carnival, launching a story that charts the ups-and-downs of teen infatuation.

No release date or plot details were forthcoming today, but Netflix did release a video announcing the sequel: