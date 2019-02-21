Lionsgate is ramping up for the March 8 theatrical release of its Western pic The Kid, the feature film directorial debut of Vincent D’Onofrio that stars Ethan Hawke as Sheriff Pat Garrett and Dane DeHaan as Billy the Kid.

In the screenplay by Andrew Lanham based on a story from D’Onofrio and Lanham, a young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest to save his sister (Leila George) from his uncle (Chris Pratt in full villain mode). Along the way, he encounters Garrett on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid. Ultimately Rio must choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use the self-realization in a final act to save his family. Adam Baldwin also stars.

Jordan Schur, Nick Thurlow, Sam Maydew and David Mimran are producers in the pic from Mimran Schur Pictures and Suretone Pictures.

Check out the trailer above.