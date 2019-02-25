With a team full of Oscar nominees and winners in front and behind the camera in Martin Scorsese’s next movie, The Irishman, it’s no surprise that Netflix used the Oscars to launch the first teaser for the film. There was no actual footage, just a shell from a just fired gun passing through the names of Scorsese and some of the movie’s stars, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, with a few lines of dialogue featuring the famous voices as voiceover — all in keeping with the film’s gangster theme.

In the teaser, Netflix also confirmed that The Irishman will be released in fall 2019 (It had been rumored for an October rollout) and that the film will get a theatrical release (likely limited) in addition to its run on the streaming platform, mirroring the way Netflix released awards juggernaut Roma last year. There had also been speculation about a possible Cannes premiere should the festival and Netflix overcome their ongoing impasse.

Scorsese directs Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin in the big-budget crime drama The Irishman, about a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement in the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Watch the teaser above.