Liza Lapira (Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, 9KJL) has been cast as a series regular opposite Heather Graham in ABC’s drama pilot The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The project hails from Graham, who will play one of the two leads and will executive produce; writer Katie Wech (Jane the Virgin); ABC Studios; and studio-based Mandeville Television.

Written by Wech, The Hypnotist’s Love Story centers on successful hypnotherapist Ellen, who, after a string of failed romances, is optimistic about her current boyfriend, until he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend Sasha (Graham) who has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Lapira will play Julie, Ellen’s impish best friend who owns a dress shop.

Wech and Graham executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television. ABC Studios is the studio.

Lapira had lead roles on Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and CBS’ comedy 9JKL. She recently wrapped filming Netflix’s limited drama series Unbelievable opposite Toni Collette and Merritt Weaver set for premiere this year and will soon be seen in the films Paper Year, alongside Andie MacDowell and Eve Hewson, and All I Wish, alongside Sharon Stone, Caitlin Fitzgerald and Tony Goldwyn. Lapira is repped by Paradigm and attorney Gregg Gellman.