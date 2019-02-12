Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway will give “dirty rotten men” a run for their money this spring – that’s the tagline in this new trailer for MGM’s The Hustle, a female-centric remake of 1988’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. That comedy starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine.

Directed by Chris Addison, with a screenplay by Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning and Dale Launer and Jac Schaeffer, The Hustle stars Hathaway and Wilson as two con artists – “one low rent and the other high class,” says MGM – who team up to “take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.”

In the trailer, Wilson poses as a grieving sister seeking her missing sibling. “I’m here to find my sister. She’s been taken by men who sell hot white virgins to kajillionaires on yachts,” she tells a stranger on a train, racial specificity and all.

The Hustle is produced by Roger Birnbaum and Rebel Wilson. Also starring are Alex Sharp, Timothy Blake Nelson, Ingrid Oliver and Emma Davies.

MGM releases The Hustle to theaters on May 10. Check out the trailer above.

Here’s the poster for the film: