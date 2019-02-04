Saban Films has released the first trailer to The Haunting of Sharon Tate, the psychological horror film which has Younger star Hilary Duff making her big screen comeback as actress Sharon Tate, the actress and wife to filmmaker Roman Polanski who was brutally stabbed to death at the hands of the Manson Family while she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their child.

Written and directed by Daniel Farrands, the film focuses on the last days leading up to Tate’s murder from her point of view. The plot is inspired by an actual quote from the Golden Globe-nominated Valley of the Dolls star, from an interview published a year before her death, wherein she reveals having dreams about ghosts haunting her house and foreseeing her own death at the hands of a satanic cult.

Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, Cake Wars) and Lydia Hearst (Z Nation, South of Hell) co-star.

Skyline Entertainment fully financed the picture which was produced by Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner. Executive producers are Jim Jacobsen and Jorge Garcia Castro.

The pic will be available in theaters and on demand April 5, just a few months shy of the 50-year mark since Tate’s murder.

