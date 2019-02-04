A new teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale debuted during Super Bowl LIII, painting a bleak, fire-filled picture of the Republic of Gilead.

The 30-second spot aired during the first quarter of the game and gave viewers a sneak peek into Season 3 of the award-winning Hulu dystopian series.

The clip starts off with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) looking out a window, with an upbeat voiceover telling viewers “it’s morning again in America.” Several women are seen getting ready for work, and newborn babies are shown. But the picture quickly changes to a fiery scene and the frightening message “wake up America, morning’s over.”

The trailer is similar in tone to Ronald Reagan’s famous 1984 “It’s Morning in America” presidential campaign ad.

The Handmaid’s Tale, created by Bruce Miller, adapts and extends the cruel world introduced by Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel that imagines America reshaped by a far-right religious regime that strips women of their individuality, freedom and names.

Offred, who was born June Osborne, is one of the women desperate to flee the nightmarish nation to reach safety in Canada. At the end of Season 2, she sent her infant child north, but chose to remain in Gilead to seek out her eldest daughter.

The Hulu adaptation will venture further from the novel in Season 3. Newcomers Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting Of Hill House) will be joining cast, which also features Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Bradley Whitford.

Bruce Miller serves as the series’ showrunner and an executive producer. The drama is also executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker.

Meanwhile, Atwood plans to reveal her vision for a post-Handmaid’s Tale world in the Fall. As Deadline previously reported, the author plans to release a book sequel titled The Testaments on Sept. 10, 2019 by Nan A. Talese/Doubleday

Watch the Super Bowl teaser above.