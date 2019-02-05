EXCLUSIVE: David Gleeson is attached to pen the feature adaptation to Polly Shulman’s young adult book series The Grimm Legacy, which is being eyed as a potential franchise for Disney+, the forthcoming online streaming subscription service that is slated to launch later this year.

First published in 2010, the series consists of three books: The Grimm Legacy, The Wells Bequest, and The Poe Estate. Set in a New York Circulating Material Repository, the story follows a group of teens who work at an old-style lending library that lends magical items to people from the Grimm collection.

Jane Goldenring is producing the project with Evan Shapiro, principal of eshapTV.

Gleeson was tapped to co-write the screenplay for the JRR Tolkien biopic Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, which Dome Karukoski is directing and Chernin Entertainment is producing for Fox Searchlight. His most recent film, the supernatural thriller Don’t Go starring Stephen Dorff and Melissa George, was picked up by IFC Films.

Gleeson is repped by Verve and Code Entertainment.