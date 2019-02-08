EXCLUSIVE: The Green Room has brought on six managers to add to its roster. Alison Mahay, Erika Monroe Williams, Carline Herisse, Lisa Guardado, Heather Bragg, and Anita Hawkins have come aboard to bolster the company’s youth talent, focusing on youth, young adult, and film and television production.

This move comes as the company looks to incorporate a sports branding department. As wives of former pro-level baseball players, the six hires have deep ties to the professional sports and entertainment world and will begin by bringing over their own kids was well as kids of numerous professional baseball and football players.

Additionally, the 2014-founded company says the new group will bring about substantial funding geared toward the development and financing of film, television, and new media projects.

“The Green Room has had one clear goal since the beginning which is to put great people in a great place and let them create opportunities for our clients,” said Green Roon founder/co-owner Alex Czuleger and co-owner Patrick Havern. “We are incredibly proud that this not only represents such a large growth for the company but such a strong adherence to our values. We could not be more proud to have these new additions”