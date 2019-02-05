ABC has handed early renewals to drama series The Good Doctor and A Million Little Things and veteran unscripted series Shark Tank. The Good Doctor has been picked up for a third season, A Million Little Things for a second and Shark Tank for an 11th.

The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, is averaging 11.2 million viewers and a 2.1 in adults 18-49, ranking as ABC’s most watched series and second highest rated in the demo behind Grey’s Anatomy (tied with Modern Family, The Conners and The Bachelor). Despite facing hot new NBC drama Manifest, The Good Doctor has held its own and gradually reclaimed the top spot in the Monday 10 PM hour.

A Million Little Things (6.5 million, 1.6 in L+3), co-financed by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios, got off to an inauspicious ratings start but got stronger as the season progressed, buoyed by big delayed-viewing bumps. Its promising performance caught the attention of ABC brass who moved it to the coveted post-Grey’s Anatomy slot last month where it has been tying/setting new series highs. Outside of Roseanne spinoff The Conners, A Million Little Things is the highest-rated new ABC series and the network’s third highest-rated drama behind Grey’s and The Good Doctor (tied with Station 19).

Shark Tank (4.4 million, 1.1 in L+3), from MGM Television and Sony TV, has been a great utility player for ABC, bringing stability to any time slot to which it has been deployed. The series, which attracts a broad family audience, was most recently summoned to step in on Sundays when The Alec Baldwin Show misfired.

THE GOOD DOCTOR – SEASON 3

The doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital will be back with new episodes of the successful drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. The series airs Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelman as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Erin Gunn, Sebastian Lee and Seth Gordon are also executive producers.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS – SEASON 2

They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things; and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

“A Million Little Things” stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville.

DJ Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. “A Million Little Things” is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

SHARK TANK – SEASON 11

The recipient of the 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, “Shark Tank” features The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – as they invest in America’s best businesses and products. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow, Phil Gurin, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers of “Shark Tank,” which is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Sharks are billionaire Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and outspoken owner of the 2011 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary.