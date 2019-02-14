EXCLUSIVE: In what marks its first deal that simultaneously covers a rights deal for Amazon Publishing and Amazon Studios, world book, audiobook and all global media rights have been acquired for The Fairer Sex, a series of sexy short stories by Michelle Miller.

The collection is published today, timed for Valentine’s Day, as an e-book and audio collection from Amazon Original Stories that is available on Kindle and Audible, free for Prime and Kindle Unlimited customers.

Miller is the author of The Underwriting, and the deal was brokered by 3 Arts’ Richard Abate and Tom Lassally, who will produce the project.

The collection is described by Editorial Director Julia Sommerfeld as “sharp-eyed, galvanizing portraits of women figuring out to how make it in the world today – and getting some satisfaction while they are at it.”