Rosa Gilmore (The Handmaid’s Tale), Tyrant alum Keon Alexander and Jess Salgueiro (Mouthpiece) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming fourth season of The Expanse, from Alcon Television Group, the sci-fi drama’s first season on Amazon following its move from Syfy.

Co-created and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men), The Expanse is based on the bestselling book series by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey). The cast includes Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham, Frankie Adams and Thomas Jane.

Gilmore will play Lucia Mazur,one of the Belter refugees who have staked their claim to a new Earth-like planet on the other side of the Ring Gates. Trained as a medic, Lucia doesn’t hesitate to help friend and foe alike when disaster strikes. Alexander plays a wily and charismatic Belter faction leader. Salgueiro portrays a cynical corporate security officer.

Gilmore’s other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale and the upcoming John Turturro- directed Big Lebowski spin-off Going Places. She is repped by TMT Entertainment Group.

Alexander is coming off a heavily recurring role in Doug Liman’s YouTube series Impulse. Best known for his two seasons as Rami Said on FX’s Tyrant, he was most recently seen in the season premiere of NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. He is repped by Gersh, GGA, and Authentic Management.

Salgueiro recently completed recurring roles on Amazon’s The Boys, Comedy Central’s Letterkenny, FX’s The Strain, Lifetime’s Mary Kills People and CBC’s Workin’ Moms. In film, she recently starred in Patricia Rozema’s Mouthpiece which screened at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. Salgueiro is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and GGA.