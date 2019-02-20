“If we wanna knock people on their asses, then we gotta give ’em a show.” And what a show it was that Mötley Crüe put on — whether one dug the music or not. Welcome to the first trailer for The Dirt, Netflix’s biopic of the L.A. glam metal band based on its best-selling memoir. Check it out above.

Netflix

It hits all the hits along with the low life of the band some loved to hate, some hated to love and millions just loved. The trailer shows the quartet’s origins, Sunset Strip pre-glory glory days, its arena pinnacle and that fatal 1984 car wreck during a beer run that nearly cost them everything. But didn’t.

Billed as “an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame,” The Dirt stars Daniel Webster as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rhein as guitarist Mick Mars and Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) as drummer Tommy Lee. Billions standout David Costabile plays Crüe manager Doc McGhee — a grizzled veteran of the hard-rock wars — with ancillary characters in the film having such colorful monikers as Excited Girl, Strip Club Patron and Beautiful Blonde Groupie. Long live rock ‘n’ roll.

Director Jeff Tremaine’s live wire begins streaming in your home sweet home on March 22.