Ben J. Pierce (Fuller House) has landed the younger lead opposite Brooke Shields in the CW’s drama pilot Glamorous, from Damon Wayans Jr. and CBS TV Studios. Pierson Fodé (The Bold and the Beautiful) also has been cast in the pilot, which Michael Rauch (Instinct) has boarded as executive producer.

Written by Jordon Nardino and directed by Eva Longoria, Glamorous centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate (Pierce) who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Teh CW

Pierce’s Marco is an ambitious and creative gender-nonconforming teenager who uses makeup and fashion to let his queer self bloom. Fresh off his high school graduation, Marco’s life changes when an unplanned rant on YouTube bashing a cosmetics company for their shoddy products lands him a dream internship at the side of its founder and CEO, Madolyn (Shields). On his own for the first time, this is Marco’s chance to live, love and grow to understand what it really means to be queer.

Fodé will play Chad, an ambitious alpha male who works at the cosmetics company his mother founded, styling himself as her heir apparent. While openly gay, Chad is buttoned down and unsophisticated, with a personality and wardrobe that would be more at home on Wall Street than the beauty industry.

Nardino, Wayans Jr. and Longoria executive produce. Two Shakes VP Development and Production Kameron Tarlow is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios, where Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes are under a first-look deal, is the studio.

Pierce most recently was seen on Netflix’s Fuller House as its first openly gay character and on NBC’s Reverie. His debut single “Little Game,” a power anthem about gender roles and equality, reached viral success in 2014 with more than 15 million views.

Fodé’s credits also include the upcoming feature It’s Time.