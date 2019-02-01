The CW has given a pilot green light to Glamorous, an hourlong drama from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino (Star Trek Discovery) and CBS TV Studios, where Two Shakes is based.

This is the CW’s sixth pilot order this season — three from each co-parent studio, CBS TV Studios and Warner Bros. TV. I hear WBTV’s L.A. Complex reboot remains in contention.

Written by Nardino, Glamorous centers on a gender non-conforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Nardino and Wayans Jr. executive produce. Two Shakes’ VP of Development and Production Kameron Tarlow is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios, where Wayans Jr. and Two Shakes are under a first-look deal, is the studio.

Wayans Jr. stars in CBS freshman series Happy Together. Nardino most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS All Access/CBS Studios’ Star Trek: Discovery.