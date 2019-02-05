Roseanne spinoff The Conners was not among ABC’s early series renewals announced this morning. That is because the network is still finalizing deals with the core cast

“We are close,” Karey Burke said following her first TCA executive session as ABC Entertainment President.

Season 2 is expected to consist of 13 episodes, up from the 11 episodes in the current first season and the nine for the lone season of the Roseanne revival.

The cast of The Conners is led by Roseanne alums including Sara Gilbert who also serves as an executive producer, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson.

The blue-collar family sitcom is averaging 9.3 million total viewers and a 2.1 adults 18-49 rating (Live+3). It is the season’s No. 1 new comedy in total viewers and 18-49 and ABC’s second highest rated series.