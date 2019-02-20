“The day she went missing was just a normal day to me.” The many years that followed certainly were not. Here is the first full trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed, HBO’s documentary series that expands on the murder case that captivated millions who heard the 2014 podcast Serial. The four-part program promises “groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state’s case,” which led to a life sentence.

HBO

Sixteen years after Adnan Syed was sentenced to life in prison for strangling his teenage ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Maryland, his conviction was vacated and he was granted a new trial — a ruling that was confirmed nearly two years later. Syed remains in prison. Now, per HBO, “Director Amy Berg brings a fresh eye to the case and offers interviews with key players, many of whom were not featured in the original podcast.”

The logline: Bringing the story to life visually, Berg revisits the crime and follows unfolding developments from 2014 to today. The series presents new information that questions the state’s case and draws on exclusive access to essential characters, including new audio recordings of Syed from prison, the defense team, the Syed family, Lee’s friends and teachers, private investigators and members of Baltimore City law enforcement, examining how Syed’s trial and subsequent conviction in 2000 raised as many questions as they answered.

The docuseries launches March 10 on the premium cabler.