The Bureau Sales has appointed Clementine Hugot as Head Of Sales. Hugot will head the sales arm of production outfit The Bureau. She steps into the role previously held by Rym Hachimi, who is departing the company after ten years in the role.

Both Hugot and Hachimi will attend EFM on behalf of the company. Hugot has previously worked at Wide Management, BAC Films, and most recently Indie Sales.

Bertrand Faivre of The Bureau said, “Rym Hachimi has been pivotal in growing The Bureau Sales. She has been a fantastic member of the team and the whole company will be sad to see her leave. We wish her the very best on her next adventure. At the same time we are excited for Clementine to join us, bringing her own ideas, and leading the company as we continue to grow.”

Hugot added, “I am nothing more than excited to board The Bureau Sales (c’est le nom de la boîte). After ten years in the sales industry, I am thrilled to join a company with a different DNA where I will be closer to the projects and happy to provide my knowledge from very beginning to end. Working on a slate of English spoken films, thanks to its double nationality, will be a perfect addition to my skills. I also feel a personal match with the philosophy embodied in some of the titles steeped in an exquisite political incorrectness!”

The Bureau Sale’s current line up includes the Cesar nominated documentary So Help Me God, Fabienne Godet’s Our Wonderful Lives which recently premiered at Rotterdam and Harry Wootliff’s Only You starring Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor (pictured). On the production side the company is currently in post production on Rialto, their second film with Peter Mackie Burns, Eva Riley’s iFeature Perfect Ten, and Jessica Haussner’s Little Joe starring Emily Beecham and Ben Wishaw.