CBS welcomed back The Big Bang Theory (2.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 13.3 million viewers) after two weeks off and saw it dominate the primetime landscape Thursday, taking the tops spots in the demo and viewership and, teaming with Young Sheldon, the night’s No. 2 ranked how in both metrics, gave the network an overall win on the night.

That said, Big Bang had looked like it was building momentum toward its finale (scoring a demo 2.3 on January 17, 2.4 on January 31, 2.6 on February 7) but returned last night with a 2.3, down 12% vs. that 2.6 for its prior original.

After those two shows, Mom (1.3, 8.553M) and Fam (0.9, 5.675M) were up week to week, and most watched in their timeslots. While Fam’s retention of Mom’s numbers is a little less than usual, the rookie comedy’s demo data could round up when official nationals come in, in which case it’s retention would be routine.

CBS’s S.W.A.T. (0.8, 5.401M) also triumphed in total viewers in its hour, while NBC’s Law & Order: SVU (0.9, 3.977M) led in the demo, matching its best stat in more than four months.

NBC’s 8 PM Titan Games (1.1, 4.276M) maintained previous week’s performance to equal its best in a month. Brookyn Nine-Nine (0.8, 2.420M) and Will & Grace (0.7, 2.680M) maintained 100% of their stats week to week.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.7, 6.857M) jumped 3/10ths in the demo to recover from previous week’s series low 1.4 rating.

That, in turn, helped A Million Little Things (1.1, 5.268M ) match its series high in the demo.

None of which, however, helped ABC’s 10 PM How to Get Away With Murder (0.5, 2.575M) which hit a new series low in the age bracket.

Fox’s Gotham (0.6, 2.186M) matched a series low in the 18-49 age bracket; Orville (0.7, 3.038M) followed.

CW freshman Legacies (0.2, 707K), working off a repeat Charmed lead-in (0.2, 538K) slipped to a new low demo for an original.

CBS (1.3, 8.270M) dominated the night in both metrics. ABC (1.1, 4.900M) followed in both, and NBC (0.9, 3.601M) came in third.

Fox (0.7, 2.680M) followed, then CW (0.2, 622K).