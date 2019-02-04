Broadway’s The Band’s Visit, winner of 10 Tony Awards, a commercial success and widely praised by critics, will play its final performance on Sunday, April 7, producers announced today.

“In a polarized and harsh world of politics and division, the success of The Band’s Visit has filled my heart with so much warmth and I am so grateful to the theater community who has lifted our show to these heights,” said lead producer Orin Wolf (read his entire statement below).

A national tour of the musical will launch June 25 in Providence, Rhode Island, followed by Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, NC; Chicago; Minneapolis; Baltimore; San Francisco; and Las Vegas, with more cities to be announced.

When the Broadway production closes April 7, it will have played 589 regular performances and 36 previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The production began Oct. 7, 2017, and by the following September had recouped its $8.75 million capitalization.

Lead actress Katrina Lenk, one of the show’s Tony winners, will perform the song “Omar Sharif,” a signature number, tonight on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Other Tony wins were: Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari’el Stachel), Director (David Cromer), Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book, Lighting Design, Sound Design, and Orchestrations.

The Band’s Visit, based on a 2007 Israeli film of the same name, is a bittersweet, poignant and very funny musical that follows an Egyptian Police Band that, after a mix-up at the border, mistakenly arrives at a remote village in the Israeli desert. As they await for a bus to arrive the next day, the band members interact and bond with the locals, with hints of romance.

The musical, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, premiered Off Broadway in 2016 at the Atlantic Theater Company. The production opened at Broadway’s Barrymore on Nov. 9, 2017.

