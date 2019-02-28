Carlos Gomez (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders), Being Mary Jane‘s Lisa Vidal, Scandal alum Dan Bucatinsky and newcomer Belissa Escobedo are set as series regulars in ABC’s pilot The Baker and the Beauty, a one-hour romantic comedy based on the Israeli series. The adaptation hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), David Frankel (Manifest), Keshet Studios and Universal TV.

Written by Georgaris and to be directed by Frankel, The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Noa Hollander has it all: She’s the most famous woman in the country, the beautiful daughter of a real estate magnate, a successful model with an international career and, up until now, one half of a Hollywood power couple. The son of Cuban immigrants, Daniel Garcia is a simple guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery. A chance encounter at a fancy restaurant — where Daniel may or may not propose to his eager girlfriend of eight years and where Noa is avoiding public speculation about a breakup from her Hollywood lover – leads to unexpected sparks and an even more unlikely love story. Can their love survive her jet-setting lifestyle, her overbearing agent, his unworldly family, both their exes and the media?

Escobedo Courtesy of Abrams Artists Agency

Gomez is Santiago Garcia, patriarch of the family, and Vidal portrays Mari Garcia, the matriarch. Bucatinsky is Lewis, Noa’s manager and handler. Escobedo is Natalie, the youngest child in the Garcia family.

Gomez most recently appeared as Jose Menendez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He next will be seen opposite Jon Hamm and Annette Bening in Sundance pic The Report, which Amazon Studios will release in theaters this year. He’s repped by Artists and Representatives and Billy Miller Management.

Vidal next will be seen opposite Gabrielle Union in BET’s two-hour Being Mary Jane movie, which will serve as the series finale. She also recurred on Fox’s Rosewood and can be seen in the independent feature Victor. She’s repped by Paul Kohner Agency, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.

Bucatinsky, known for his role as James Novak on Scandal, most recently appeared in The Good Doctor and Will & Grace and the features Second Act and The Post. He’s repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.

Newcomer Escobedo is a recent alum of the ABC Discovers showcase. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Anonymous Content.