ABC said on Tuesday as part of its TCA day that its competition series The Bachelor will conclude its current season with a live, two-night finale on March 11 and March 12. The pair of two-hour shows will conclude Colton Underwood’s journey to find love. Underwood will join Chris Harrison and a studio audience on both two-hour shows.

The network also said its The Bachelor: The Women Tell All will air on a special night, Tuesday, March 5 from 8-10 PM ET, a day after the season’s final regular episode.

After the March 12 conclusion of Bachelor, ABC said it will air a special first-look episode of Videos After Dark, its new hourlong comedy reality series hosted by Bob Saget and produced by the team behind America’s Funniest Home Videos, from 10-11 PM ET. The network said it has picked up additional episodes to air later in the year.

Ordered to series in October, Videos After Dark features home videos with an edgier twist, toplined by the original AFHV host Saget. Vin Di Bona, Michele Nasraway and Saget serve as executive producers, with Saget also writing the show with Michael O’Rourke and Mike Young.