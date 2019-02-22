Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha are set to star in Sylvie, a period romance film, which they are also producers on. The pic, set in the cool jazz era of New York City in the late 1950’s/early 1960’s, is currently in production with Eugene Ashe (Homecoming) directing from a screenplay that he wrote.

It follows Sylvie (Thompson) who meets aspiring saxophonist Robert (Asomugha) when he takes a job at her father’s record store in Harlem. After a summer romance that comes to an end, the two fatefully reconnect several years later and find that their feelings for each other have never disappeared.

Asomugha, who produced and starred opposite Lakeith Stanfield in the Sundance award-winning Amazon Studios film Crown Heights, is producing the project via his iAm21 Entertainment label along with Jonathan Baker, Gabrielle Glore, and Matthew Thurm.

Thompson will serve as executive producer. She can be seen next starring in Sony’s spinoff, Men in Black: International. In addition, the Creed star will also voice the character of Lady in forthcoming live-action/CG hybrid remake of Lady And The Tramp for Disney+ and will return for the third season of HBO’s Westworld.

Thompson is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Mosaic, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Asomugha is a with CAA, Art2Perform, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.