Veteran TV executive Terry Wood is reuniting with Oprah Winfrey, joining Winfrey’s Harpo Productions as EVP. In the newly created position, she will oversee production of original content for Winfrey’s multi-year deal with Apple.

“Terry has broad experience across the media industry and an extensive knowledge of what connects to viewers in a meaningful way,” said Winfrey, to whom Wood will report. “I look forward to working with her as we create content for Apple that can impact people around the world.”

Wood was a development executive at Winfrey’s Harpo Studios in Chicago in the 1990s. She went on to spend 13 years at CBS Television Syndication/King World, becoming president of creative and development. There, she shepherded two successful Harpo shows, Dr. Phil, the biggest daytime launch since The Oprah Winfrey Show, and Rachael Ray, as well as The Doctors, among other.

After a stint at Mark Burnett’s One Tree Media, Wood spent the last three and a half years at Netflix where she spearheaded the streaming giant’s move into weekly content. During her tenure, she oversaw the launch of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Chelsea Handler’s talk show Chelsea, and helped bring David Letterman out of retirement for the Emmy-nominated My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Wood also oversaw the launch of Bill Nye Saves the World The Norm McDonald Show, he Fix with Comedian Jimmy Carr, and A Little Help with Carol Burnett.

Wood’s resume also include a stint as a producer for 60 Minutes.

“This incredible opportunity to once again work with Oprah is truly a full circle moment,” said Wood. “I am invigorated by this new partnership between Oprah and Apple and will bring my full range of experience to create inspiring and entertaining content.”

Winfrey and Apple announced last June a multi-year content partnership to create original programs that embrace Winfrey’s ability to connect with audiences around the world.