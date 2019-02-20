EXCLUSIVE: Temple Hill has entered a three-year first-look film deal with Paramount Pictures. It puts producer Marty Bowen back in business with Paramount Motion Picture Group president Wyck Godfrey, who co-founded the production shingle with Bowen.

They had been partners since Bowen hung up his agenting spurs and left UTA to join Godfrey in the producer ranks. Movies produced under the Temple Hill banner include the five films in the Twilight series, The Fault in Our Stars, The Hate U Give, First Man and Love, Simon among others.

Temple Hill came to the end of a first-look deal at Fox. The company will move onto the Paramount lot.

“I’m excited to have Marty and Isaac and the rest of the Temple Hill team join Paramount, and I look forward to the creative insight and opportunities that they bring to the studio,” Godfrey told Deadline. “Obviously, I love their taste and trust their instincts from my many years of working with everyone there, and I couldn’t be happier to join forces with them once again.”

Bowen has made other changes within his company. He appointed Isaac Klausner to be Head of Film, Adam Fishbach to be Head of TV, and Petersen Harris to be Head of Publishing. The team works in concert to move projects fluidly between departments and to explore ways to collaboratively create content across all mediums.

They’ll develop films for both Paramount Pictures and Paramount Players. This comes in the wake of Temple Hill’s recently inked first-look deal with MRC Studios on the television side.

Last year was a prolific one for Temple Hill, seeing the release of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Love, Simon, Uncle Drew, Down a Dark Hall, Life Itself, The Hate U Give and First Man. On the television side, Temple Hill executive produced a second season of Mr. Mercedes based on the Stephen King books and an untitled Lil Dicky pilot for FX. Meanwhile, Temple Hill’s publishing unit sold a number of books to HarperCollins, several of which are being developed for film and television.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Isaac for 10 years,” Bowen said about upping the Temple Hill trio. “In that time he’s gone from being an assistant to an indispensable partner and friend. And I’ve been following Adam Fishbach’s career closely for many years and am thrilled to be working alongside him as well. Together with the rest of our team at Temple Hill, I’m excited about our future.”

On the film side, Klausner works with senior veep John Fischer and veep Laura Quicksilver. They’ve still got films at Fox and Fox 2000, including an adaptation of John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down, which will go into production later this year with director Hannah Marks. They’re also in pre-production on Clea Duvall’s Happiest Season at TriStar and recently sold The Kill Team to A24.

On the television side, Fishbach works with Director of Development Julie Waters. 2019 will include the recently greenlit third season of Mr. Mercedes, The Outsider for HBO and Looking for Alaska for Hulu.

The publishing arm, where Alli Dyer is associate editor, next has the Bridget Tyler novel The Pioneer, which will be published March 5. It’s about the first family to land on an alien planet.