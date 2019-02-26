The late, great director and choreographer Stanley Donen might not have made Oscar’s “In Memoriam” segment, but Turner Classic Movies will do its part to set things right: TCM has scheduled a five-film tribute to the iconic MGM musical genius for Monday, March 18.
In addition to the film list (see it below), the evening will begin with TCM’s 2006 Private Screenings special, with Donen discussing his work with the channel’s one and only Robert Osborne (the well regarded host passed away in 2017).
Donen died Feb. 21 at age 94, though his passing wasn’t confirmed until the day before the Feb. 24 Oscar telecast. Still, his omission from the memorial reel drew considerable social media outrage.
Here is the TCM tribute schedule of Donen films (along with TCM’s movie descriptions) set for March 18:
8:00 p.m. Private Screenings: Stanley Donen (2006) – Director Stanley Donen discusses his life and career with host Robert Osborne.
9:00 p.m. Singin’ in the Rain (1952) – A silent-screen swashbuckler finds love while trying to adjust to the coming of sound.
11:00 p.m. On the Town (1949) – Three sailors wreak havoc as they search for love during a whirlwind 24-hour leave in New York City.
1:00 a.m. Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (1954) – When their older brother marries, six lumberjacks decide it’s time to go courting for themselves.
3:00 a.m. Royal Wedding (1951) – A brother-and-sister musical team find romance when they tour to London for Elizabeth II’s wedding.
5:00 a.m. It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) – World War II buddies get mixed up with gangsters and an egotistical TV star when they hold a 10-year reunion.