The late, great director and choreographer Stanley Donen might not have made Oscar’s “In Memoriam” segment, but Turner Classic Movies will do its part to set things right: TCM has scheduled a five-film tribute to the iconic MGM musical genius for Monday, March 18.

In addition to the film list (see it below), the evening will begin with TCM’s 2006 Private Screenings special, with Donen discussing his work with the channel’s one and only Robert Osborne (the well regarded host passed away in 2017).

Donen died Feb. 21 at age 94, though his passing wasn’t confirmed until the day before the Feb. 24 Oscar telecast. Still, his omission from the memorial reel drew considerable social media outrage.

Here is the TCM tribute schedule of Donen films (along with TCM’s movie descriptions) set for March 18: