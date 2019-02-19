EXCLUSIVE: Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Schilling has earned both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as Piper Chapman in Netflix’s critically praised series Orange is the New Black. She has starred in the series for six seasons and will reprise her role in the seventh and final season set to be released this year.

On the film side, Schilling can currently be seen in the Orion Pictures horror thriller, The Prodigy. Up next, she executive produces and stars in Family, which initially premiered at SXSW and will release theatrically this spring. In the film, Schilling plays a workaholic hedge fund exec who must save her 12-year-old niece, played by newcomer Bryn Vale, who runs away to become a “juggalo” — a superfan of the group Insane Clown Posse.

She is also set to star opposite Alec Baldwin in The Public, which initially premiered at TIFF and will release theatrically this April.

Schilling continues to be repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Stone Genow.