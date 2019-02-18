Coming off strong ratings for the first season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, VH1 quietly had renewed the series for another go-round. Production on Season 2 of the reality show headlined by rapper-actor Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris had been underway until it was halted Feb. 13 after T.I.’s sister, Precious Harris, was hospitalized, Deadline has confirmed.

T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle was a legacy show for VH1, running for six seasons and becoming the first VH1 series to hit the 100-episode milestone. The show ended after Tameka Harris filed for divorce. She and T.I. later reconciled, and the new stage in their relationship is reflected on the current show.

Alonmg with the Harris spouses, the series also stars and their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress, along with Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright, Letoya Luckett, Zonnique Pullins and Reginae Carter.

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle is executive produced by Tip Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka Harris for Pretty Hustle and Brian Sher for Category 5. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Donna Edge-Rachell serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment.

TMZ was first to report that production had been halted.