Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant had been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC’s Until the Wedding, a romantic drama pilot from writer Becky Mode (Smash), producers Sarah Timberman & Carl Beverly (Elementary, SEAL Team), Alon Aranya (Betrayal, Hostages), Israel’s Reshet Media and ABC Studios.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name (Ad Hatuna in Hebrew), Until the Wedding is the story of how one couple’s decision to get married can affect everyone in their lives. The show will explore the intimate relationships of a group of friends/family as they are forced to reckon with their own romantic lives and come to terms with the realities of love and marriage.

The original series, created by Avner Bernheimer and Anat Weizman and produced by Ami Amir’s Matar Productions, aired on Israel’s Reshet 13.

Mode is executive producing the adaptation with Grant, Timberman and Beverly via Timberman-Beverly Prods.; Aranya via his new production company, Paper Plane Prods.; and Bernheimer & Weizman as well as Avi Zvi of Reshet Media, which holds the format rights.

Grant co-writes, executive produces and showruns Unbelievable, an upcoming eight-episode limited series set at Netflix, which is in production. An Oscar nominee for her original screenplay for Erin Brockovich, Grant received the WGA West’s 2017 Paul Selvin Award for her Emmy-nominated Confirmation script. Her writing credits also include The 5th Wave, The Soloist, Catch and Release and 28 Days. Until the Wedding is her first TV pilot directing gig.